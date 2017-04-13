Misunderstanding leads to mile-long road on South Hill bluff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Misunderstanding leads to mile-long road on South Hill bluff

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One of Spokane’s most popular trail systems for walkers, runners, and bikers has a new road, but it’s not supposed to be there.

According to a joint press release issued by Avista Utilities, the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, and The First Tee Inland Northwest, there was an apparent misunderstanding regarding the authorization of construction of the access road and tree removal.

“That contractor never got approval from Parks and Recreation,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Leroy Eadie. “We’re still trying to figure out how the contractor got the green light, but it did not come from Parks and Recreation.”

According to the release, the contractor was told in writing and verbally to stop all work, which left a mile-long road in the bluff. 

The Parks Department and The First Tee had considered an agreement to build a three par youth golf course adjacent to The Creek at Qualchan golf course, but Eadie says the road is nowhere close to that proposed site.

The release states that Avista entered into a verbal agreement with The First Tee to cost share an access road that could benefit both parties because of access to their utility corridor along the bluff Parks property.

The City of Spokane’s risk management department is assessing the damage, and plan on restoring the bluff to its native state.

