Spokane woman buys billboards to fight against fluoride

Meet Rose Marie Waldrom; she's an anti-fluoride crusader and claims that water fluoridation is "public health quackery".

She's putting her money where your mouth is.

"My husband nearly divorced me because I took all of our vacation money and paid for five billboards that are spread around town," says Waldrom.

The reason why she has been fighting this for fifty plus years is because she doesn't want anyone to be forced to drink fluoride, and she claims it gave her son autism.

"It's bad for everybody but if you're eating properly you can mitigate consequences," Waldrom says.

Spokane's water is not fluoridated, but voters have gotten closer to passing the proposition in the year 2000.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, 44 percent of preschoolers three to five in Spokane have one cavity or more.

That's 14 percent higher than the federal acceptable standard and nearly 60 percent of school aged children in Spokane have one cavity or more.

The health district is pointing the finger right back at her, calling her sign misleading.

"We know we have unacceptably high levels of decay and cavities," said Kim Papich of Spokane's Regional Health District.

According to the American Dental Association, water fluoridation is "safe, effective and healthy" and helps adults and children prevent bacteria and cavities and the chances of someone getting sick from fluoride.

"It would be highly unheard of to be poisoned by fluoride or ingest to much fluoride," Kim added.