Turning your home into a hotel

Booming for Bloomsday and a home for Hoopfest. Thousands of people come to town for Bloomsday and Hoopfest and right now, people are busy booking their stays. So how do you cash in? You can use an online service called Airbnb that lets you turn your home into a hotel.

Spokane resident Amanda Wunderlich has a beautiful Victorian home nestled in Browne's Addition. She's put together two bedrooms for rent. "It's more than a hotel like experience, it's more of a neighborhood experience," said Wunderlich.

Wunderlich is one of the millions of people worldwide who use Airbnb. You can rent rooms, or homes for as long as you need but there's a price. If you want to host, you create an online profile. You have to verify your ID and where you live and also make sure that you have the right to rent the space. You then take pictures of your home and provide as much detail about it as you can.

You can make some quick cash if you have the time but is it safe? "I was a little concerned about what it would be like having people staying in my space, people that I didn't know or didn't know well and it's a little strange that you are giving them access to your home," said Wunderlich.

Airbnb lets Wunderlich read what other hosts have said about her potential guests so there will always be that extra layer of protection.

For her, the best part isn't the money, it's the people she says she gets to meet.

Wunderlich told KHQ she already has one room rented out for Hoopfest but she's free for Bloomsday.

