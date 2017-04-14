Moses Lake school shooter writes letter apologizing to victims - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moses Lake school shooter writes letter apologizing to victims

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

After serving more than 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting at a middle school in Moses Lake, Barry Loukaitis is finally apologizing to the people he killed and wounded as well as to their families.

In a handwritten letter, Loukaitis wrote that he won't be fighting his court ordered resentencing, which is scheduled for next week.

He added he wants to"defer to the desire of the victims' families."

He went on to apologize for the shooting, saying"Arnie Fritz could have created something. Manuel Vela could have created something. They could have cured diseases... or invented things. Even more... they could have just been there for their friends and families. That alone was something precious that never should have been taken away. That it was... that i have taken... it is enough to condemn me."

At his resentencing the state is recommending almost 200 years in prison.

