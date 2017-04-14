4 injured in rocket explosion at University of Idaho

Update: An explosion at the University of Idaho campus sent four people to the hospital Thursday night. It occurred just before 10pm in the parking lot next to the steam plant where several individuals had gathered to test an experimental rocket. Four were hurt in the explosion and have been transported to Gritman Medical Center.

In a press conference held at the school, Dan Ewart the Vice President of Infrastructure says that one of the four students injured is in critical condition. The others are stable. The University of Idaho also says that as of Friday morning, all four victims were alert and communicating with UI personnel.

The identities of those injured are not known at this time. However, a student tells KHQ that those injured by the launch are part of NORE, the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers.

Ewart says there is no threat to campus safety.

The FBI is investigating which is standard and part of protocol in a situation like this. Moscow Police Department Officer Tysons Berrett says the explosion did not cause damage to buildings or cars as far as he knows.

Here's the latest update on Thursday's explosion. All four victims were alert and communicating with UI personnel early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/AiTo259uvV — University of Idaho (@uidaho) April 14, 2017

