4 injured in rocket explosion at University of Idaho

by Lexi Perry, Producer
MOSCOW, Idaho -

Update: An explosion at the University of Idaho campus sent four people to the hospital Thursday night. It occurred just before 10pm in the parking lot next to the steam plant where several individuals had gathered to test an experimental rocket. Four were hurt in the explosion and have been transported to Gritman Medical Center. 

In a press conference held at the school, Dan Ewart the Vice President of Infrastructure says that one of the four students injured is in critical condition. The others are stable. The University of Idaho also says that as of Friday morning, all four victims were alert and communicating with UI personnel.

The identities of those injured are not known at this time. However, a student tells KHQ that those injured by the launch are part of NORE, the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers. 

Ewart says there is no threat to campus safety. 

The FBI is investigating which is standard and part of protocol in a situation like this. Moscow Police Department Officer Tysons Berrett says the explosion did not cause damage to buildings or cars as far as he knows.

Previous Coverage: An explosion was felt on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow Thursday evening. Sources tell KHQ there are multiple reports of injuries.No word at this time what caused the explosion. The school sent out an alert on their notification system asking everyone to please avoid the area.  KHQ reporter Patrick Erickson is on his way to the scene to gather more information.

Update: At approximately 9:52 p.m. Pacific time, an explosion occurred on the Moscow UI campus. The explosion occurred in the parking lot next to the steam plant. Several individuals were gathered in the parking lot to test an experimental rocket. Four individuals were injured in the explosion and have been transported to Gritman Medical Center. We do not have the identities of the individuals who were injured.

