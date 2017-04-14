Police officers and woman stuck on ledge above Spokane River - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police officers and woman stuck on ledge above Spokane River

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Three Spokane Police Officers and a woman were stuck on a ledge above the Spokane River near the Monroe Street Bridge early Friday morning.

Crews arrived on scene to rescue them.

Officers say a suicidal woman was intoxicated, running through downtown streets and trying to get hit by a car. 

When officers arrived, they say she fled on foot, running over the edge near the river.

Officers followed her and held her on the ledge. 

The scene is now clear. 

