PHOTOS: Students okay after school bus collides with semi-truck near Colville on Highway 395

PHOTOS: Students okay after school bus collides with semi-truck near Colville on Highway 395Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.>>
It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts
It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day! There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found:>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day! There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found:>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home destroyed
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home destroyed
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.>>
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.>>
Vandals hit another Spokane small business
Vandals hit another Spokane small business
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Boat runs wild on Indiana lake, seriously injuring four; Operator arrested
Boat runs wild on Indiana lake, seriously injuring four; Operator arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Indiana - Ten people, including the driver, were thrown from a boat on an Indiana lake this weekend, but the boat kept going. The 21-foot boat ran amok in Lake Gage at about 30 miles per hour after the operator and nine others were thrown yesterday. The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board. They weren't hurt.>>
STEUBEN COUNTY, Indiana - Ten people, including the driver, were thrown from a boat on an Indiana lake this weekend, but the boat kept going. The 21-foot boat ran amok in Lake Gage at about 30 miles per hour after the operator and nine others were thrown yesterday. The boat rammed a dock, then a patrol boat with two conservation officers on board. They weren't hurt.>>
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Investigator found in 1984 Seattle mayor abused foster son
Investigator found in 1984 Seattle mayor abused foster son
SEATTLE, Wash. - Three decades before Ed Murray was elected Seattle's mayor, an Oregon child-welfare investigator found that he had sexually abused his foster son, prompting state officials to conclude that "under no circumstances" should Murray serve as a foster parent in the future. The findings were reported Sunday by The Seattle Times>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - Three decades before Ed Murray was elected Seattle's mayor, an Oregon child-welfare investigator found that he had sexually abused his foster son, prompting state officials to conclude that "under no circumstances" should Murray serve as a foster parent in the future. The findings were reported Sunday by The Seattle Times>>
Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids
Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids
DIXON, Illinois - Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community. Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.>>
DIXON, Illinois - Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community. Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.>>
Snake River Fire near Pomeroy approximately 2500 acres
Snake River Fire near Pomeroy approximately 2500 acres
POMEROY, Wash. - The Snake River Wildland fire burning east of Pomeroy on the west side of the Snake River is approximately 2,500 acres in mainly grassland. This fire will be mainly handled by hand crews due to steepness of the terrain and it is difficult for engines to maneuver. Bulldozers have completed 1/4 of the perimeter Saturday. ??>>
POMEROY, Wash. - The Snake River Wildland fire burning east of Pomeroy on the west side of the Snake River is approximately 2,500 acres in mainly grassland. This fire will be mainly handled by hand crews due to steepness of the terrain and it is difficult for engines to maneuver. Bulldozers have completed 1/4 of the perimeter Saturday. ??>>
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home destroyed
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home destroyed
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.>>
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.>>
It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts
It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day! There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found:>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day! There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found:>>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.>>
Vandals hit another Spokane small business
Vandals hit another Spokane small business
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year.>>