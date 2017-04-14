PHOTOS: Students okay after school bus collides with semi-truck near Colville on Highway 395

The driver of a school bus sustained serious injuries Friday morning after a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 395 north of Colville.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney says there were 25 children on the bus when the crash happened. The Trooper on scene says all of the kids were up and walking around after the crash, and two students were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Trooper Sevigney says the driver of the school bus, 38 year old Tronalie Mae Draft, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, 34 year old Buddy Lee McBride, was also taken to the hospital but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Initial information is that the bus driver failed to yield to on-coming traffic.

WSP says all of the students were from the Colville School District and parents are picking them up at Hughes Craft boat shop next to the scene.

A detour for southbound traffic is in place.

