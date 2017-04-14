Hoopfest Offers Early Registration Incentive for Teams, Voluntee - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

Hoopfest Offers Early Registration Incentive for Teams, Volunteers (sponsored)

Posted: Updated:
by Dave Cotton, C2 Connections Digital Marketing
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

for Hoopfest Spokane 2017

Spokane is Basketball City, USA and we built this city on the world’s largest outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament. That means more than 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 45 city blocks! Whether you are a player, a volunteer or a fan, Spokane Hoopfest has a place for you to enjoy the energy of more than 14,000 games played throughout the weekend (June 24-25).

This year Hoopfest is offering an incentive for early registration for teams, court monitors and other volunteers with special swag for those who sign up by April, 30th. The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the tournament is Monday, May 8th. Teams that register after May 8th will be subject to space available restrictions.

Beyond basketball, Hoopfest is an outdoor festival with shopping, food and interactive entertainment. The sights, the sounds, the competition, the laughter, the tears, the reunion of friends and family and the making of new friends and teammates; few things capture the heart of a community and even fewer have become a movement like Spokane Hoopfest.

Every year Hoopfest is made possible by the 3,000 plus volunteers it takes to run the basketball-packed weekend in downtown Spokane. Offering a number of different positions, with varying times throughout the weekend, it is easy to find something that will fit just right for you! Can’t be here Hoopfest weekend? There are several volunteers needed for pre-Hoopfest tasks for which we would love your help. And of course, volunteering doesn’t come without its perks. As a token of our appreciation, every volunteer receives a free t-shirt.

For more information go to www.SpokaneHoopfest.net and follow Hoopfest on Facebook and Twitter (@SpokaneHoopfest)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Latah County murder suspects captured

    Latah County murder suspects captured

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:19:13 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    >>

  • Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer

    Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:17:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - An Arizona Republican who tried to oust Sen. John McCain last year is suggesting that he resign because he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Kelli Ward says in a statement Friday that McCain's illness is debilitating. She says the Senate is facing complicated problems, and "Arizona deserves to be represented by someone who can focus on those challenges." Ward - a doctor - calls the 

    >>

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - An Arizona Republican who tried to oust Sen. John McCain last year is suggesting that he resign because he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Kelli Ward says in a statement Friday that McCain's illness is debilitating. She says the Senate is facing complicated problems, and "Arizona deserves to be represented by someone who can focus on those challenges." Ward - a doctor - calls the 

    >>

  • DNR: Budget failure leaves Washington forests in jeopardy

    DNR: Budget failure leaves Washington forests in jeopardy

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-07-21 22:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Legislature's failure to pass a capital budget means the state Department of Natural Resources is short of money to deal with unhealthy forests. The Legislature adjourned Thursday night without passing a capital budget, costing DNR $15 million to remove trees struck by insect blight, disease or drought. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says the agency needed the money to remove dead and dying trees.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Legislature's failure to pass a capital budget means the state Department of Natural Resources is short of money to deal with unhealthy forests. The Legislature adjourned Thursday night without passing a capital budget, costing DNR $15 million to remove trees struck by insect blight, disease or drought. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says the agency needed the money to remove dead and dying trees.

    >>
    •   