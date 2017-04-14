Hoopfest Offers Early Registration Incentive for Teams, Volunteers (sponsored)

for Hoopfest Spokane 2017

Spokane is Basketball City, USA and we built this city on the world’s largest outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament. That means more than 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 45 city blocks! Whether you are a player, a volunteer or a fan, Spokane Hoopfest has a place for you to enjoy the energy of more than 14,000 games played throughout the weekend (June 24-25).

This year Hoopfest is offering an incentive for early registration for teams, court monitors and other volunteers with special swag for those who sign up by April, 30th. The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the tournament is Monday, May 8th. Teams that register after May 8th will be subject to space available restrictions.

Beyond basketball, Hoopfest is an outdoor festival with shopping, food and interactive entertainment. The sights, the sounds, the competition, the laughter, the tears, the reunion of friends and family and the making of new friends and teammates; few things capture the heart of a community and even fewer have become a movement like Spokane Hoopfest.

Every year Hoopfest is made possible by the 3,000 plus volunteers it takes to run the basketball-packed weekend in downtown Spokane. Offering a number of different positions, with varying times throughout the weekend, it is easy to find something that will fit just right for you! Can’t be here Hoopfest weekend? There are several volunteers needed for pre-Hoopfest tasks for which we would love your help. And of course, volunteering doesn’t come without its perks. As a token of our appreciation, every volunteer receives a free t-shirt.

For more information go to www.SpokaneHoopfest.net and follow Hoopfest on Facebook and Twitter (@SpokaneHoopfest)