Idaho woman gets jail time, probation for neglecting horses

MOSCOW, Idaho -

(AP) - A northern Idaho woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 12 days suspended after being convicted of five animal cruelty charges for neglecting five horses.
    
The Lewiston Tribune reports that 55-year-old Teresa Davis of Moscow received the sentenced Thursday in Latah County Magistrate Court.
    
She must also serve two years of unsupervised probation.
    
Davis told Magistrate William C. Hamlett that she didn't believe she neglected the horses and people perjured themselves during her trial, making her the victim.
    
Hamlett noted Davis rejected multiple offers to help, and that she was on probation for a previous violation of Idaho's animal care statutes.
    
Another hearing is set for May 8 to determine how much restitution Davis must pay. The state is seeking $12,000.
    
