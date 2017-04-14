Convicted felon arrested for illegal stash of guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition

Spokane Police arrested 62 year old Robert W. Crampton, a convicted felon, for an illegal stash of weapons and ammunition Thursday.

Crampton was convicted of three felony criminal law violations in 2013 after becoming involved in a shooting with the North Las Vegas Police Department. Crampton fired a gun at officers, and was hit when they fired back. Crampton was sent to prison and moved to Spokane after he was released.

As a result of becoming a convicted felon, Crampton is not allowed to possess firearms. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm is a Washington State criminal code that specifically prohibits people with prior felony convictions from such.

An anonymous tip led police to Crampton's home where they found 36 firearms and between 35,000 and 40,000 rounds of ammunition, magazines, and ballistic vests.

Crampton was booked into the Spokane County jail on several counts of Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

Detectives are continuing their investigation as to how Crampton obtained the firearms and ammunition.