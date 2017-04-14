Electrical fire causes Pullman restaurant to close before busy Easter weekend

A fire broke out in the kitchen area of the Rancho Viejo Restaurant in Pullman Friday morning, causing enough damage to force the restaurant to close just before a busy Easter weekend.

Pullman Fire Marshall Chris Wehrung determined that the cause of the fire was accidental electrical.

Wehrung pinpointed the origin of the fire to an electrical cord connected to a receipt printer that got pinched between a pass through shelf and side wall of the kitchen.

Pullman Police had to shut off Paradise Street and divert traffic to Bishop Boulevard for about two hours while they worked to put out the flames.

One restaurant employee was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

An insurance representative will be in town Monday to help determine the exact amount of damage to the building.