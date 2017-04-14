Volunteer firefighter cares for baby after grandmother hurt in car crash

Over forty volunteers make up the Airway Heights Fire Department, and last week one of those volunteers responded to a vehicle accident involving grandma in pain... and a baby.

"So I asked if I could hold this baby, and ended up getting to hold this child while the grandma got checked out," said Guinevere Running Wolf.

The baby was not dressed to be outdoors long. Cold and now wet from liquids spilling during the accident, Guinevere Running Wolf just did what she could to warm the baby.

"The baby didn't have any socks or anything, the grandma was a little stressed and its what i would have done if my hands were cold," Running Wolf said.

Putting gloves on the babies feet, exposed to the elements, it was the least she could do.

"Yeah that was my idea to tuck them up into her pants which looked like little chicken feet."

To Guinevere- a thank you for volunteering and taking care of the baby, but a big congratulations as well. Wednesday was her last shift volunteering for the department as she is now becoming a full time firefighter over in Tacoma. We'd all like to wish her the best.