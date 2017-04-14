Sandpoint mayor target of racist flyers

Sandpoint must change, another flier going around Sandpoint reads. This time targets the mayor and he says whatever is in this letter simply isn't true. Here's why.

A simple Google search reveals the actual quote is from the website the Occidental Observer.

The actual quote reads “I think there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural.”

"First of it's illegal and it's defamatory,” Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad said.

But this isn’t the first time Mayor Rognstad has come under fire. During his 2015 mayoral campaign, robo-calls targeting him spread through Sandpoint.

Mayor Rognstad says it’s frustrating having to go through this.

"We certainly have the right to our own opinions and free speech but we don't have the right to break the law and to use defamatory language to misrepresent elected officials or anyone else,” he said.