Witnesses say driver tried to beat train

An update from deputies Friday, April 14, 2017, detail the chain of events leading up to the car vs. train crash Thursday evening in Rathdrum.

According to a press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies it appeared Anthony Wiseman attempted to beat the train by taking an access road that runs parallel to the Union Pacific tracks.

When Wiseman turned onto Huetter Road and attempted to cross the tracks, the train was right there.

It’s peaceful now along the Union Pacific tracks on Huetter Road, but 24 hours ago it was an all-out rush to get 18-year-old Wiseman and 15-year-old Brandie Zaring to the hospital after their SUV crashed into a train.

According to investigators, the train was going approximately 45 miles per hour when it collided with Wiseman’s car.

“You need to stop, they can't stop for you,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2017, the Huetter Road crossing was one of many being watched by officers during Operation Lifesaver.

Deputies say they made 25 stops at the Huetter crossing that day.

This is the second car versus train in two months.

The last happened in February, not far from Huetter Road, that killed 15 year old Mikelli Villasenor.

Detective Stinebaugh has a simple message for drivers.

“Stop at railroad crossings, look both ways and do not try to beat the train, there's no way you can beat a train,” Stinebaugh said.

Wiseman’s family tells KHQ he’s in a coma but is responsive. They also say a group of students from Lake City High School, where Wiseman goes to school, came to visit him and his family at Kootenai Health.