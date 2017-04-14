Husband of Heart singer Ann Wilson sentenced in teen assault - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Husband of Heart singer Ann Wilson sentenced in teen assault

Posted: Updated:
Husband of Heart singer Ann Wilson sentenced in teen assault Husband of Heart singer Ann Wilson sentenced in teen assault
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - The husband of Heart lead singer Ann Wilson has been sentenced for allegedly choking her nephews during a concert in suburban Seattle.
    
Seattlepi.com reported Friday that Dean Wetter pleaded guilty March 9 to two counts of assault. He was sentenced as part of a plea deal to 364 days in jail, with all the time suspended.
    
Wetter will pay restitution, be on probation, undergo counseling and have no contact with the boys.
    
Court documents say the incident happened when then 16-year-olds were watching Heart perform in August 2016 and wanted to look inside Ann Wilson's tour bus.
    
Documents say Wetter started yelling after they left the door open, allegedly punching one of them in the head and grabbing him by the throat.
    
When the other teen stepped in, Wetter allegedly grabbed his throat "and squeezed to the point he could not breathe."
    
___
    
Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/14/2017 4:59:27 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • 3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

    3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-07-16 17:07:30 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.

    >>

  • It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

    It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:43:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Yeah, there's a day for everything, but today is one you might actually care about! It's National Ice Cream Day!  There are a few places offering freebies and discounts on this glorious day, but be advised these are at participating locations. Here's what we found: 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:07:00 GMT


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:09:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says. 

    >>
    •   