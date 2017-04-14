Police chase turns into car crash

A police chase and crash on the intersection of Maxwell and Washington caused traffic to shut down for a couple of hours on Friday.

It all started with a simple traffic stop by police looking for a driver with a suspended license. Spokane police tried to stop a 20-year-old female driver who is well known to the department. She was driving eastbound on Maxwell and ran a red light, then hit another driver going southbound on Washington. She eventually smashed into a light pole.

All of the people involved are said to be OK with minor injuries.

The driver is at the hospital and has been arrested. Police say she will be charged with eluding police and is suspected of DUI.