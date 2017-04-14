Mad Minute Stories for Friday, April 14

Nude model photographer arrested

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a man was taking photos of a woman who was wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at a strip mall near Pittsburgh.

Monroeville police say 21-year-old Chelsea Guerra, of Indiana, was posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center for 64-year-old Michael Warnock, of Pittsburgh, on April 8.

Police say Warnock told them he hired Guerra after placing an ad for a nude model on Craigslist.

She was charged with indecent exposure. He was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substances.

It's not known if they have lawyers. They face preliminary hearings on June 19.

==============================================

fake officer pulls over real officer

MIAMI (AP) -- Authorities say a man packing a blue light and a BB gun pulled over a non-descript car on Interstate 95, ready to play "traffic cop" again. Bad move: the driver he pulled over is a real police detective.

The police report shows 46-year-old Pacheco Bustamante was arrested Friday morning on a felony charge of impersonating a Florida police officer.

It says Bustamante was driving a Ford Crown Victoria similar to many police vehicles when he approached the detective's unmarked car and activated a siren. The detective pulled onto the highway shoulder, then arrested Bustamante when it became clear he's no officer.

The report says Bustamante told police he had done this before.

It wasn't immediately clear if Bustamante has found a real lawyer to represent him.

=============================================

shrimp named after pink floyd

OXFORD, England (AP) -- A newly discovered species of shrimp that uses a bright pink claw to create a sound loud enough to kill small fish has been named for Pink Floyd.

The shrimp found on Panama's Pacific coast has been dubbed Synalpheus pinkfloydi in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa. Oxford University Museum of Natural History researcher Sammy De Grave is one of three researchers credited with discovering the creature. He says the description of the shrimp was "the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favorite band."

According to Oxford, pistol or snapping shrimps close their enlarged claws at a rapid speed to create an imploding bubble. The result is a sound so loud it can kill or stun a fish.

Pink Floyd is also honored in nature with a damselfly named after its 1969 album "Ummagumma."

===================================================

Stolen Cow Costumes

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) -- A California Chick-fil-A franchise is waiting for its cows to come home after thieves absconded with three mascot costumes from a storage shed earlier this week.

The shop posted news Tuesday on Facebook of the Sunday night theft from a store in the city of Folsom. The post pleaded with customers to help find the kidnapped cows.

James Daack, the store's hospitality director, said Thursday they just want the cows back with no questions asked.

"We're hoping that through us reaching out in numerous ways, that the people who took the cows will come to their senses and bring the cows back to us," he said. "We're hoping it's a prank."

The Chick-fil-A fast food chain based in Georgia specializes in chicken sandwiches. Its ads feature crafty yet spelling-challenged cows that urge customers to "Eat Mor Chikin."

Some commenters on Facebook called the theft "beefnapping" and said that stealing cows is called "rustling."

Folsom police are investigating. Police Sgt. Andrew Bates said he expects the cow costumes to turn up given the media attention.

"It's not like somebody can dress up for Halloween in that," he said, "and it's not money that someone can spend."

===============================================

Horse Corraled with Carrot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A horse that got loose and blocked traffic at a Philadelphia intersection has been corralled by police using carrots.

Police believe the horse got loose from the city's Fairmount Park stables. Officials there haven't commented.

The horse was seen galloping through the streets of the city's Fishtown neighborhood before being captured by police Friday morning.

Officers used carrots to attract and calm down the horse so they could put it in a trailer

====================================================

mispelled street signs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twenty decorative signs meant to distinguish Gaffey Street in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles were put up along the port district's main entryway before anyone noticed each has an extra E in the word street.

Computer programmer Michael Foti pointed out the Gaffey Street gaffe Tuesday night in an Instagram post.

Foti tells the Daily Breeze newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oa5Y2n ) he thought there was a typo when the signs were placed on poles last week and he finally stopped to get a better look.

Sure enough, the circular signs say "GAFFEY STREEET" on both sides.

Foti says it's hard to see the error because the word is curved.

The signs were done by a design firm selected by a committee overseeing local improvements. The signs will be corrected and replaced.

=============================================

stealing from gunshot victim

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested an Oregon man accused of stealing a TV and PlayStation from a friend who was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The Mail Tribune (https://is.gd/KAZhWR) reports Joshua Lines he was indicted this week on burglary and theft charges.

Police say Lines was with Matthew Atkinson three weeks ago when another man shot Atkinson. Lines rode with Atkinson and Atkinson's mother to a Medford hospital, where Atkinson was admitted to the emergency room.

Police say Lines took Atkinson's keys while the man was in surgery and used them to enter his home.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured the theft.

Atkinson's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.