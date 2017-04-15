Bloomsday deadlines quickly approaching

Attention runners, joggers, and walkers planning to use the US Postal Service to mail in Bloomsday entries: you have just a few more days to do so.

Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 18th to take advantage of the low $18.00 entry fee.

Those entering online have until April 23rd. You can submit your entry online by clicking here.

Bloomsday entry forms are available at the following locations:

Washington Trust Banks

Albertsons

Safeway Stores

Franz Bakery Outlets

Premera Blue Cross

Holy Family Hospital

Sacred Heart Medical Center

You can also download the form on the Bloomsday website by clicking here.

The 41st Bloomsday is Sunday, May 7th.