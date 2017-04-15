Bloomsday deadlines quickly approaching - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bloomsday deadlines quickly approaching

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Attention runners, joggers, and walkers planning to use the US Postal Service to mail in Bloomsday entries: you have just a few more days to do so. 

Entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 18th to take advantage of the low $18.00 entry fee. 

Those entering online have until April 23rd. You can submit your entry online by clicking here

Bloomsday entry forms are available at the following locations:

  • Washington Trust Banks
  • Albertsons
  • Safeway Stores
  • Franz Bakery Outlets
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • Holy Family Hospital
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center

You can also download the form on the Bloomsday website by clicking here

The 41st Bloomsday is Sunday, May 7th. 

