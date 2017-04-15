A birthday wish come true, Karnowski comes to birthday party - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A birthday wish come true, Karnowski comes to birthday party

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s the birthday of a lifetime for 9-year-old Sarah Orebaugh.

She’s been following Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski since his freshman year and is his number one fan. For the past five years, she’s been dreaming about inviting him to her birthday and this year she definitely wanted to make it happen. Her birthday is on March 28, but she postponed it just for the chance that Karnowski would show up.

Last week, at Gonzaga’s rally, Sarah made a bright pink sign that read “Karnowski, I love you! Please come to my birthday!!”

She spoke with Karnowski and he said he’d see what he could do. On Friday, he made good on that promise and showed up to her birthday. He even brought Josh Perkins and Rem Bakamus with him.

Sarah says she feels like she’s in a dream and didn’t want the birthday to end. She can't thank Karnowski enough.  

    •   