SUV crashes through yards of Spokane neighborhood

Two families in Spokane are cleaning up after a car crashes through their front yards.

They say its part of a bigger problem in their neighborhood.

Early Wednesday morning Brad Lomen was asleep when he was woken up by a loud crash.

A speeding SUV lost control, crashing through brad and his neighbor's yard before taking off.

Living in this east Spokane neighborhood near Chief Garry Park for the last year, Brad wasn't surprised to see his fence flattened.

"We knew it was only a matter of time," he said.

He says neighbors have even come up for a name for his street- the Nora speedway.

Amazingly no one was hurt in this crash which he say's could have had a much different outcome.

Costing Brad nearly a thousand dollars, he now hopes Spokane police can find the missing driver.