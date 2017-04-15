SUV crashes through yards of Spokane neighborhood

SUV crashes through yards of Spokane neighborhoodPosted: Updated:
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.>>
Geo-Magnetic Storm
Geo-Magnetic Storm
Friday: Light morning snow ends quickly & skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon.
Friday: Light morning snow ends quickly & skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon…then, mostly clear for the evening (Great for night skiing!). This should signal the onset of quiet weather until Monday. Low/High, 25°/38°.
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
TONIGHT: Chance to catch the Northern Lights!
TONIGHT: Chance to catch the Northern Lights!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The night sky will be active tonight with a chance for the Aurora Borealis even in Spokane! Get to a dark place and look north tonight!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The night sky will be active tonight with a chance for the Aurora Borealis even in Spokane! Get to a dark place and look north tonight! Tonight - very isolated showers off to the north will quiet down overnight. Back to mostly clear skies with lows down in the mid 50's headed into early Tuesday morning.
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.>>
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
Snake River Fire near Pomeroy approximately 2500 acres
POMEROY, Wash. - The Snake River Wildland fire burning east of Pomeroy on the west side of the Snake River is approximately 2,500 acres in mainly grassland. This fire will be mainly handled by hand crews due to steepness of the terrain and it is difficult for engines to maneuver. Bulldozers have completed 1/4 of the perimeter Saturday. ??>>
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton at 1,000 acres; One home and one outbuilding destroyed
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.>>
Police officers in Dixon, Illinois go to 'war' with local kids
DIXON, Illinois - Armed with Super Soakers and water balloons, police in Dixon, Illinois challenged the children of their community. Police posted behind the scenes video of an "Operation Water Gun" raid on social media. It shows officers tossing water balloons over a fence, then entering a backyard with loaded water guns.>>
At least 8 dead in Arizona flash flooding
PAYSON, Ariz. - The number of people confirmed dead from a flash flood at a popular Arizona swimming hole is now at eight. Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a release that the eight bodies were recovered as crews continue to search for the people still unaccounted for in the Tonto National Forest.>>
George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, is dead at 77
NEW YORK - George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77. Romero died Sunday following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe.>>
Car break-in victims urge vigilance at trailheads
SPOKANE, Wash. - For some who go to trailheads often, they say they’ve seen the number of break-ins increase with the weather. Natalie Batch likes to longboard a lot along trails, but every time she does, she makes sure to lock her car. That’s because about a month ago, someone broke in. “Somebody had broken in and there were piles of glass where there were other cars that were broken into as well.>>
