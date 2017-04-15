SUV crashes through yards of Spokane neighborhood - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SUV crashes through yards of Spokane neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Two families in Spokane are cleaning up after a car crashes through their front yards.

They say its part of a bigger problem in their neighborhood.

Early Wednesday morning Brad Lomen was asleep when he was woken up by a loud crash. 

A speeding SUV lost control, crashing through brad and his neighbor's yard before taking off.

Living in this east Spokane neighborhood near Chief Garry Park for the last year, Brad wasn't surprised to see his fence flattened.  

"We knew it was only a matter of time," he said.

He says neighbors have even come up for a name for his street- the Nora speedway.    

Amazingly no one was hurt in this crash which he say's could have had a much different outcome.

Costing Brad nearly a thousand dollars, he now hopes Spokane police can find the missing driver.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Geo-Magnetic Storm

    Geo-Magnetic Storm

    Friday: Light morning snow ends quickly & skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon.>>
    Friday: Light morning snow ends quickly & skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon…then, mostly clear for the evening (Great for night skiing!). This should signal the onset of quiet weather until Monday. Low/High, 25°/38°.>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:41:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police and other emergency responders were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Division and Sprague and downtown Spokane. It happened just after 9:30pm Sunday evening at the busy downtown intersection.

    >>

  • Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:07:00 GMT


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>


    Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

    >>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:10:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>
    •   