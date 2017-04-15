Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns

CHICAGO -

Protesters are taking to the streets across the country to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
    
The Washington, D.C., march began Saturday with a rally at the U.S. Capitol, where Democratic lawmakers called on Trump to stop the secrecy. Organizers say marches are taking place in about 150 cities.
    
In Washington, D.C., Sen. Ron Wyden called on Trump to 'knock off the secrecy." The Oregon Democrat and says the people have "a basic right to know whether the president pays his fair share."
    
Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.
    
Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

