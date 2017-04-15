Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns

Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returnsPosted: Updated:
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Officials say a family of twelve came to the resort from out of town the child went unaccounted for. The 3-year-old was left inside of the four-door vehicle for more than an hour in 114-degree weather.