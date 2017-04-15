Moses Lake police accepting donations to start K9 program

The Moses Lake Police Department is asking for your help to start a police K9 program.

Currently the department does not have any patrol dogs to help officers on patrol when suspects run away or resist arrest. The department says costs for a K9 program are high and not within the annual budget, but the goal is to have a patrol dog on the street by next year.

According to a release earlier this week, it has been estimated that a K9/handler team is as effective as 10 patrol officers in searching open areas for suspects, and can cover significantly more ground in a fraction of the time.

The department is exploring several different avenues to fund the purchase and training of the dog, as well as other needs for the project. Currently the police department is looking into grants from government agencies and private foundations, as well as private donations.

If you would like to donate to get Moses Lake a police dog, you can head to their GoFundMe page. At the time of this writing, the fundraiser had raised $900 of its $30,000 goal.

If you prefer to donate by check, you're asked to come to the police department during business hours or mail the check.

If the K9 project is not fully funded, any donations collected will either be returned to the donor, or used for another law enforcement need.