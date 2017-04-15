Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117

Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117Posted: Updated:
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
Northern Lights fail to impress in the Inland NW
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Surveillance video catches criminals breaking in four times with an ax and a truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of an art and glass shop is fed up. She says a group of teens have broken in four times in the last 30 days. Maayan Gordon is tired of getting the same wake up call. “I heard a couple notifications on my phone and I looked up and saw that we had been broken into yet again, again by a group of kids,” she says.>>
3-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 114 degree Las Vegas heat
LAS VEGAS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a vehicle in triple-digit heat at a Las Vegas resort. The incident was reported to police just before 5:00 p.m. at the Grandview on Las Vegas Boulevard South.>>
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Tsunami advisory canceled after Russia 7.8 earthquake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea briefly prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands and Russia. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, canceled the advisory because the tsunami no longer posed a threat.>>
Bright rocks prompt region-wide scavenger hunt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Rocks. Big ones, little ones, no stone left unturned. You may be wondering, “What’s our fascination with rocks?” Well, it’s all a part of a region-wide scavenger hunt to find these unique, hand-painted rocks, some with little inspirational quotes.>>
GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical.>>
Spokane Valley firefighters credit recently installed smoke detectors with alerting family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A father and his teenage daughter safely escaped with their cat thanks to smoke alarms recently installed by the Spokane Valley Fire Department. The fire broke out in the daughter's unoccupied bedroom in the house at 9811 E. 8th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse. Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that the white 2007 Ford Focus was found at a remote campground in northwest Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.>>
Stack demolished at Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A landmark on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is gone, after the big ventilation stack at the Plutonium Finishing Plant was demolished. The 200-foot tall stack was demolished on Saturday. The plant was the final step during decades of production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at Hanford. It is being demolished as part of efforts to clean up the site near Richland, Washington.>>
Judge sets bail at $2M in arson that killed 2 children
A judge has set bail at $2 million each for a man and woman being held in an arson that killed two children in Mount Vernon over the weekend. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 32-year-old Kimberly Marie Hughes and 24-year-old Jaramy L. Chism are being held for investigation of first-degree murder. According to charging papers, the pair previously lived at the home where the fire was set, but were evicted a week earlier.>>
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray orders police to wear body cameras
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has ordered the city's police department to equip patrol officers with body cameras. The decision, first reported Monday by The Seattle Times , comes one month after the absence of video recordings left lingering questions about the police shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother who had struggled with mental health issues.>>
