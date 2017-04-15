Former Sea-Tac airport TSA Agent sentenced for voyeurism

A former security worker has been sentenced for taking photos from underneath passengers' skirts at the Seattle-Tacoma International airport.



KIRO-TV reports Nicholas Fernandez of Tukwila was sentenced Friday.



He avoided jail time in a plea dead and will have to register as a sex offender and undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation and treatment.



Fernandez pleaded guilty in March to attempted voyeurism.



Authorities began monitoring Fernandez, who was working as a TSA agent, after reports of his behavior last July.



On one occasion, another TSA agent followed him as he left a security checkpoint for a break. The agent reported seeing Fernandez stand behind a woman at baggage claim and turn his phone on to record under her skirt.



At sentencing Fernandez said it was a selfish and perverse act that he committed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)