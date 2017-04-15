Caught on camera: glass shop smash and grab - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Caught on camera: glass shop smash and grab

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Mind's Eye has only been open for about a month and it didn't take them that long to experience their first break in.

One of the store owners believes that these suspects have been to his store before.

"They knew where they were headed so yeah they've been in here,"said co-owner Michael Garton.

The break in happened early Friday morning at this glass shop in Spokane Valley.

Two suspects were caught on camera, throwing a rock right through the front door then knocking all of the glass out of the door.

Thanks to the security system, their crime spree was cut short.

"They were in here for about twenty seconds ended up getting one eighty dollar piece," Michael added.

The two targeted a selection of expensive custom blown glass but couldn't get into the case because it was locked....the thieves didn't make it out of the store with as many items as they hoped.

"Our alarm is so defining that it scared them and they took off running," said Garton.

It took police only minutes to respond with a K-9 in tow to sniff out these glass breaking bandits who caused about $1,500 worth of damage. Michael has a good feeling that these two will be brought to justice soon.

"We've got a good description of them and we are going back through our camera footage to see if we can find them in the store."

Mind's Eye will be adding more high quality camera's outside of the shop so something like this won't happen to the store again.

  • 17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:02:13 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning.  The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area. 

    >>

  • Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Three vehicle crash shuts down one of Spokane's busiest intersections

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:03:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred yesterday evening at the intersection of Sprague/Division. The intersection was closed for just over 6 hours as investigators processed the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police yet is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    >>

  • GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    GETTING RESULTS: Spokane Police bust three teenage burglary suspects

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:40:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested three teenagers believed to be connected to a series of burglaries on Spokane's north side, including the ones we highlighted on Sunday at Monkey Boy Art. Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of of teens breaking windows at Cozza optical. 

    >>
  • Spokane Police Department needs additional officers to keep up with crime rate

    Spokane Police Department needs additional officers to keep up with crime rate

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-18 06:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s finest, despite their best efforts, aren’t always able to cover all the bases. As the incident with the ax-wielding vandal on July 12th showed, Spokane Police often have their hands full.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s finest, despite their best efforts, aren’t always able to cover all the bases. As the incident with the ax-wielding vandal on July 12th showed, Spokane Police often have their hands full.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-18 06:22:07 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 17th.

    >>

  • Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:27 AM EDT2017-07-18 05:27:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>
