Caught on camera: glass shop smash and grab

Mind's Eye has only been open for about a month and it didn't take them that long to experience their first break in.

One of the store owners believes that these suspects have been to his store before.

"They knew where they were headed so yeah they've been in here,"said co-owner Michael Garton.

The break in happened early Friday morning at this glass shop in Spokane Valley.

Two suspects were caught on camera, throwing a rock right through the front door then knocking all of the glass out of the door.

Thanks to the security system, their crime spree was cut short.

"They were in here for about twenty seconds ended up getting one eighty dollar piece," Michael added.

The two targeted a selection of expensive custom blown glass but couldn't get into the case because it was locked....the thieves didn't make it out of the store with as many items as they hoped.

"Our alarm is so defining that it scared them and they took off running," said Garton.

It took police only minutes to respond with a K-9 in tow to sniff out these glass breaking bandits who caused about $1,500 worth of damage. Michael has a good feeling that these two will be brought to justice soon.

"We've got a good description of them and we are going back through our camera footage to see if we can find them in the store."

Mind's Eye will be adding more high quality camera's outside of the shop so something like this won't happen to the store again.