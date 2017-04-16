Homeless man sues Seattle over impound of truck

A homeless man has filed a lawsuit against Seattle accusing police officers of violating his rights for impounding the vehicle he was living in.



The Seattle Times reports that police towed 57-year-old Steven Long's pickup in October. Long had been living in his 2000 GMC truck for three months after it broke down in a city parking lot. He was without his truck for 22 days.



Long's attorneys argue that Washington's homestead provision can be applied to protect nontraditional housing, which includes vehicles and tents. They want the citation tossed and towing fees returned to Long.



Columbia Legal Services attorney Yurij Rudensky says a favorable ruling would force the city to review its policies surrounding impounding vehicles that double as a primary residence for homeless people.



According to Assistant City Attorney Michael Ryan, police officers gave Long extended time to move his truck.



