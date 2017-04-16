Idaho inmate back in custody after stealing vehicle

Officials with the Idaho Department of Corrections say an inmate who stole a vehicle while at a work site is back in custody.



KBOI-TV reports that 23-year-old Austin Warren Mitchell stole the vehicle on Saturday while at the St. Anthony Work Camp. He swapped it for another stolen truck and then crashed the second truck.



He was later booked into Fremont County Jail.



Mitchell was serving time for possession of a controlled substance.



