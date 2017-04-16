Bruce Langhorne, 'Mr. Tambourine Man' inspiration, has died

Bruce Langhorne, 'Mr. Tambourine Man' inspiration, has diedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho?
What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho?
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The crack down on distracted driving in Washington is a hot button issue, but what does this mean for the folks across the state line in Idaho? “We do have our inattentive driving law which also encompasses careless and reckless driving and a sub category of that is our texting and driving law, you can't text while you're going down the road,” Lieutenant Chris Schenck with the Idaho State Police said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The crack down on distracted driving in Washington is a hot button issue, but what does this mean for the folks across the state line in Idaho? “We do have our inattentive driving law which also encompasses careless and reckless driving and a sub category of that is our texting and driving law, you can't text while you're going down the road,” Lieutenant Chris Schenck with the Idaho State Police said.>>
Protecting their turf: Huckleberry pickers know when they’ve struck purple gold
Protecting their turf: Huckleberry pickers know when they’ve struck purple gold
LOON LAKE, Wash. - It’s huckleberry season in the Inland Northwest, and pickers are staking their territory. “You can take the huckleberry out of the mountains,” wrote ‘Asta Bowen in her 1998 handbook, The Huckleberry Book. “But you can’t take the mountains out of the huckleberry.”>>
LOON LAKE, Wash. - It’s huckleberry season in the Inland Northwest, and pickers are staking their territory. “You can take the huckleberry out of the mountains,” wrote ‘Asta Bowen in her 1998 handbook, The Huckleberry Book. “But you can’t take the mountains out of the huckleberry.”>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?
Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wah. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Marty J. Lang picked up his dogs from a friend in Coeur d'Alene on Friday and hasn't been seen since.>>
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Marty J. Lang picked up his dogs from a friend in Coeur d'Alene on Friday and hasn't been seen since.>>
Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany
Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany earlier this month. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders' dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany earlier this month. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders' dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.>>
House to vote on Trump's $1.6B border wall request next week
House to vote on Trump's $1.6B border wall request next week
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Aides said GOP leaders have decided to attach the money to a spending bill for the Defense Department and a handful of other agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Aides said GOP leaders have decided to attach the money to a spending bill for the Defense Department and a handful of other agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs.>>
17-year-old who scared intruder triggers discussion of firearm training
17-year-old who scared intruder triggers discussion of firearm training
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local 17-year-old girl is getting praise for scaring away a home intruder using her father’s gun. In an exclusive interview with KHQ on Monday, the teen says she was trained by her father. So how do you bring those lessons home?>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local 17-year-old girl is getting praise for scaring away a home intruder using her father’s gun. In an exclusive interview with KHQ on Monday, the teen says she was trained by her father. So how do you bring those lessons home?>>
Woman dies after Moscow house fire
Woman dies after Moscow house fire
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police and firefighters say a woman died from apparent smoke inhalation after a house fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out in a house in the 1000 block of Camas Street. Responding units found heavy smoke coming from the home. When firefighters entered the house, they found a woman unresponsive on the couch. She was taken to Gitman Medical Center where she died from her injuries.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police and firefighters say a woman died from apparent smoke inhalation after a house fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out in a house in the 1000 block of Camas Street. Responding units found heavy smoke coming from the home. When firefighters entered the house, they found a woman unresponsive on the couch. She was taken to Gitman Medical Center where she died from her injuries.>>