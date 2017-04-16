Tacoma homeowner fatally shoots intruder

Sheriff's deputies in Pierce County say they are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an intruder.



Pierce County deputies arrived at a Tacoma residence early Saturday morning after receiving a report of an intruder being shot.



According to law enforcement officials, the homeowner - who has not been identified - woke up to the sound of a burglar outside. After warning the suspect he was in the house, there was a physical confrontation that resulted with the homeowner fatally shooting the suspect after firing one round.



The Pierce County Medical Examiner identified the dead man as 28-year-old Viktor Starovevrov of Tacoma.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)