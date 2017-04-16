Orofino teen who disappeared after prom has been found safe and - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Orofino teen who disappeared after prom has been found safe and taken into custody on a runaway charge

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
OROFINO, Idaho -

UPDATE: Kristian Perez has been found and is safe, according to the Orofino Police Department.

From the Orofino Police Department: 

On April 18, 2017 at about 12:44 am, 17 year old Kristian Perez was located at a residence in Orofino. Perez was located at 12127 Indio Avenue following a tip that had indicated Perez was staying at that location. The residence belonged to 26 year old Tyson Imel. Perez was found in good health and was taken into custody without incident on a Runaway charge. The investigation is ongoing and Imel may be facing criminal charges himself for providing assistance to Perez.

Previous Coverage:

Update: In an update Monday afternoon, Orofino Police say they are continuing to investigate Kristian Perez's disappearance and say they have obtained phone records and text message's from the teen's phone and are currently going through those records to determine if any of that information can be used to help locate Perez.

A Lewiston Police officer had reported seeing a male matching Perez's description at a Zip Trip on Main Street during the late evening on Saturday, but police were able to confirm that the person at the Zip Trip was not Perez based on surveillance video the gas station released to police.

Police are following up on every tip and lead the comes into the department. Again, if you have information, contact Orofino Police at 208-476-5551.

Previous coverage:

Orofino police report a 17-year-old boy is missing after leaving his prom Saturday night. 

Police say that on April 15 they received a report of a missing juvenile, identified as Kristian Perez. His mother told police he had left the Orofino High School prom at just after 9:30 p.m. and had not been heard from since. Officers initiated an investigation and confirmed that Kristian had signed out of the prom at 9:32 p.m. Kristian had ridden to the prom with a relative and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe, and his broken cellular phone was recovered in the proximity of that vehicle.

Later in the evening a canine tracking team was summoned to the scene. The results of the track indicated Kristian may have walked west from the National Guard Armory, where the prom was held, for a short distance. The dogs lost the track near an entrance into a nearby parking lot along Highway 12. It is believed Kristian may have gotten into a vehicle there.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

Police in Orofino put out a call to other agencies to look for Kristian and there was a possible sighting in the Lewiston area. Lewiston police are following up that sighting.

Orofino officers report that as of Sunday afternoon, they have yet to find any family or friends of Kristian who have heard from him since he left the prom. The Orofino Police Department is asking for the public's help related to the teen's disappearance or whereabouts. Anyone with information should call Orofino PD at 208-476-5551.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:27 AM EDT2017-07-18 05:27:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

  • A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'

    A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:43:12 GMT

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl.  At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss.  The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died. 

    >>

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl.  At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss.  The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died. 

    >>

  • Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:33:37 GMT

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

    >>

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho?

    What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho?

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:51:42 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The crack down on distracted driving in Washington is a hot button issue, but what does this mean for the folks across the state line in Idaho? “We do have our inattentive driving law which also encompasses careless and reckless driving and a sub category of that is our texting and driving law, you can't text while you're going down the road,” Lieutenant Chris Schenck with the Idaho State Police said.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The crack down on distracted driving in Washington is a hot button issue, but what does this mean for the folks across the state line in Idaho? “We do have our inattentive driving law which also encompasses careless and reckless driving and a sub category of that is our texting and driving law, you can't text while you're going down the road,” Lieutenant Chris Schenck with the Idaho State Police said.

    >>
    •   