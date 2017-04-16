Orofino teen who disappeared after prom has been found safe and taken into custody on a runaway charge

Orofino teen who disappeared after prom has been found safe and taken into custody on a runaway chargePosted: Updated:
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly. July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon.>>
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.>>
Two 16-year-old boys arrested for thousands of dollars worth of damage in Eagle Ridge neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Officers say several homes under construction in the Forest Ridge Park area were damaged, including broken windows, drywall and park equipment. Damages have already been estimated to be several thousand dollars, but that total may increase.>>
O.J. Simpson will be released on parole in October after serving 9 years behind bars for Nevada armed robbery
LOVELOCK, Nev. - O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas. A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.>>
19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.>>
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
PHOTOS: McDonald's adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it delivers
OAK BROOK, Ill. - With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie. Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order.">>
One woman dead after mobile home fire in Elk
ELK, Wash. - One woman is dead after an early morning mobile home fire in Elk, Washington. Firefighters responded to the fire in the heavily wooded area to find the home engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home when the flames broke out. Crews say they were alerted by smoke detectors,>>
Family injured in car crash reunites with rescuer who saved baby
Cora Rose's life turned upside down after she and her family were in a terrible crash Sunday night at the intersection of Division and Sprague. Court documents show the driver who caused the accident, Tomika Smith, had several beers and smoked marijuana just hours before slamming into Rose's van at 50 to 60 miles per hour.>>
WATCH: Bear rides motorcycle in Russia
RUSSIA - Drivers in northern Russia got quite a show when two bikers decided to take their motorcycle for a ride. this was no ordinary cruise as the duo had a live bear riding with them in their sidecar. the very well-trained bear named Tim sat calmly in his seat while even waving at cars and folks passing by. the bikers and their 250-pound bear, are actually part of a traveling circus run by the local bike club that regularly makes appearances.>>
Spokane police officer helps save man who jumped from window to escape fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - When flames swallowed a home in north central Spokane Tuesday night, firefighters and police got there as soon as they could. The good news is everyone got out safely, but it wasn't easy. We spoke with one Spokane Police Officer who became a hero in the blink of an eye. Corporal Ron Van Tassel was first on the scene before firefighters even got to the scene near Post and Nora.>>
