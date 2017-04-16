Orofino teen who disappeared after prom has been found safe and - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Orofino teen who disappeared after prom has been found safe and taken into custody on a runaway charge

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
OROFINO, Idaho -

UPDATE: Kristian Perez has been found and is safe, according to the Orofino Police Department.

From the Orofino Police Department: 

On April 18, 2017 at about 12:44 am, 17 year old Kristian Perez was located at a residence in Orofino. Perez was located at 12127 Indio Avenue following a tip that had indicated Perez was staying at that location. The residence belonged to 26 year old Tyson Imel. Perez was found in good health and was taken into custody without incident on a Runaway charge. The investigation is ongoing and Imel may be facing criminal charges himself for providing assistance to Perez.

Previous Coverage:

Update: In an update Monday afternoon, Orofino Police say they are continuing to investigate Kristian Perez's disappearance and say they have obtained phone records and text message's from the teen's phone and are currently going through those records to determine if any of that information can be used to help locate Perez.

A Lewiston Police officer had reported seeing a male matching Perez's description at a Zip Trip on Main Street during the late evening on Saturday, but police were able to confirm that the person at the Zip Trip was not Perez based on surveillance video the gas station released to police.

Police are following up on every tip and lead the comes into the department. Again, if you have information, contact Orofino Police at 208-476-5551.

Previous coverage:

Orofino police report a 17-year-old boy is missing after leaving his prom Saturday night. 

Police say that on April 15 they received a report of a missing juvenile, identified as Kristian Perez. His mother told police he had left the Orofino High School prom at just after 9:30 p.m. and had not been heard from since. Officers initiated an investigation and confirmed that Kristian had signed out of the prom at 9:32 p.m. Kristian had ridden to the prom with a relative and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe, and his broken cellular phone was recovered in the proximity of that vehicle.

Later in the evening a canine tracking team was summoned to the scene. The results of the track indicated Kristian may have walked west from the National Guard Armory, where the prom was held, for a short distance. The dogs lost the track near an entrance into a nearby parking lot along Highway 12. It is believed Kristian may have gotten into a vehicle there.

Police in Orofino put out a call to other agencies to look for Kristian and there was a possible sighting in the Lewiston area. Lewiston police are following up that sighting.

Orofino officers report that as of Sunday afternoon, they have yet to find any family or friends of Kristian who have heard from him since he left the prom. The Orofino Police Department is asking for the public's help related to the teen's disappearance or whereabouts. Anyone with information should call Orofino PD at 208-476-5551.

