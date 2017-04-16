Neighbors concerned after reported shooting near Glass Park in Spokane

Officers responded to a reported shooting near Glass Park Saturday night, and found a bullet had shattered someone’s window. Police say there weren’t any injuries and they’re investigating.

People who live in the area say it’s frightening and that most of the issues come from the park.

Stacy Sieckerman says during the day, all the kids in the neighborhood go to the park to play, but at night “It’s kind of a gathering. They shoot the lights out,” she says gesturing to the lights in the park. She and other neighbors say they’ve seen drinking, drugs, and fights in the park too.

Stacy says Saturday night while she was in bed, “The first thing I heard was a bunch of cussing and swearing. I thought I should get up, but then I changed my mind quickly because I heard two gunshots very clear.”

Matthew Guy, just a few homes down the block, says the same thing.

“They came from next door. They were very loud. There were two shots,” he says.

The house next to Guy is empty, and he says some squatters have been causing issues for the past few months. Last week, Guy says the squatters shot out his windows with a BB gun.

They’re glad no one was hurt in this instance, but they hope more officers can patrol the area.

Police say they do not believe this was a drive-by shooting and that the bullet likely came from that abandoned home. In situations like this, you're urged to call every time an incident happens. The more calls, the more likely that property can be tagged a nuisance property.