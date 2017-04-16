Spokane man worried after finding feral cat injured by rope - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man worried after finding feral cat injured by rope

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One Spokane man is warning people to watch out for their pets after he found a feral cat injured by a rope. He thought it could be from a snare trap.

Randi Seaman has been taking care of the feral cats that visit his home for the last several years. One of the cats, who he calls Donette, has been coming by since he was a kitten.

“He started out as a baby, had five brothers and sisters. We tried to have them all captured and fixed, but he was one we couldn’t capture,” Seaman says.

Donette comes and goes as he pleases, but Seaman says when they saw him last, he was dragging a nylon rope. As he looked closer, he saw that the rope wrapped around Donette’s body, and was tightly squeezing him. Randi and his wife tried to cut the rope off, but Donette somehow got away. On Sunday, Donette came back and they got him into a cage so they can get him help.

“He's really like part of the family. He stays outside and roams all the corridors around here and gets fed. People like taking care of him but somebody obviously doesn't like him or something,” he says.

Randi doesn’t believe this could be an accident. He has cats of his own, and can’t even imagine what it would be like if this happened to them.

“You worry about them getting caught like that. We love our animals like kids.”

Randi says he’ll get a vet to come out or take Donette to the vet Monday morning.

Randi set up a fundraiser for Donette: https://www.gofundme.com/snare-trap-cat

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'

    A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-19 03:34:49 GMT

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl.  At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss.  The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died. 

    >>

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl.  At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss.  The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died. 

    >>

  • Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:27 AM EDT2017-07-18 05:27:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

    >>

  • Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once

    Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:15:19 GMT

    We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time.  "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.

    >>

    We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time.  "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:37:33 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.

    >>

  • One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora

    One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:48:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.

    >>
    •   