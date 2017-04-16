Authorities: Facebook murder suspect could be anywhere

Authorities: Facebook murder suspect could be anywherePosted: Updated:
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.>>
One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
17-year-old who scared intruder triggers discussion of firearm training
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local 17-year-old girl is getting praise for scaring away a home intruder using her father’s gun. In an exclusive interview with KHQ on Monday, the teen says she was trained by her father. So how do you bring those lessons home?>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Protecting their turf: Huckleberry pickers know when they’ve struck purple gold
LOON LAKE, Wash. - It’s huckleberry season in the Inland Northwest, and pickers are staking their territory. “You can take the huckleberry out of the mountains,” wrote ‘Asta Bowen in her 1998 handbook, The Huckleberry Book. “But you can’t take the mountains out of the huckleberry.”>>
Three arrested for vandalizing Salk Middle School, causing thousands in damage
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say three young men were taken into custody on the roof of Salk Middle School early Tuesday morning and are now facing multiple charges related to breaking into the school. At around 11 p.m. Monday night, officers responded with a Spokane Public School Security officer to Salk Middle School in the 6400 block of north Alberta because of an alarm.>>
Coeur d'Alene Special Olympian defies odds, gives back in a meaningful way
In the dog days of summer, Jim Kinnard takes another lap. He’s a junior at Lake City High School and is a member of the cross country and track team. “Usually Jim comes in last when he's out with his high school team but they're all out there cheering him on,” Jann Kinnard, Jim’s mother said.>>
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
