Bonner County deputies arrest Spokane man for attempted murder

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Bonner County deputies arrested a Spokane man accused of stabbing another man in the chest and back on Sunday in Laclede.

Deputies were called the stabbing Sunday afternoon and found a man with multiple stab wounds, but the suspect had stolen a UTV and fled the scene. Deputies say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Shawn Harp, and the victim knew each other and were attending the same gathering at the time of the stabbing.

Deputies searched the area and brought in a tracking dog, however Harp was not located.

Early Monday morning, deputies found Harp in the area of the stabbing. Deputies say Harp took off and tried to hide in a chicken coop, but was eventually located and arrested without incident.

Harp is being charged with Attempted Murder, Operating a Vehicle Without Owner's Consent, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

The unidentified stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Previous Coverage:

Early Monday morning Sandpoint Police issued a warning on their Facebook page telling residents in the Laclede and Campbell Point areas to stay inside with their doors and windows locked while they searched the area for a suspect. Police have not released who the suspect is or why they are looking for the person.



Around 4:45am, police updated the post to say they were suspending the search in the area but still want people living in the area to keep their doors and windows locked.



We have made several calls to Sandpoint Police, Bonner County Dispatch and the Kootenai County Sheriff's office to find out more on this situation. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.