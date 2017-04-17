Bonner County deputies arrest Spokane man for attempted murder - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bonner County deputies arrest Spokane man for attempted murder

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

Bonner County deputies arrested a Spokane man accused of stabbing another man in the chest and back on Sunday in Laclede. 

Deputies were called the stabbing Sunday afternoon and found a man with multiple stab wounds, but the suspect had stolen a UTV and fled the scene. Deputies say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Shawn Harp, and the victim knew each other and were attending the same gathering at the time of the stabbing. 

Deputies searched the area and brought in a tracking dog, however Harp was not located. 

Early Monday morning, deputies found Harp in the area of the stabbing. Deputies say Harp took off and tried to hide in a chicken coop, but was eventually located and arrested without incident. 

Harp is being charged with Attempted Murder, Operating a Vehicle Without Owner's Consent, and Possession of Paraphernalia. 

The unidentified stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Previous Coverage: 

Early Monday morning Sandpoint Police issued a warning on their Facebook page telling residents in the Laclede and Campbell Point areas to stay inside with their doors and windows locked while they searched the area for a suspect. Police have not released who the suspect is or why they are looking for the person.

Around 4:45am, police updated the post to say they were suspending the search in the area but still want people living in the area to keep their doors and windows locked. 

We have made several calls to Sandpoint Police, Bonner County Dispatch and the Kootenai County Sheriff's office to find out more on this situation. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story. 

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  • Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:33:37 GMT

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

  • The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-07-19 04:58:19 GMT

    KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.

  • WSDOT cameras catch hot air balloon landing next to Snohomish highway

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:25:12 GMT

    SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish.  The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.  

  • Police: Suspects use baby to rob victim in New Orleans hotel

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:50:28 GMT

    NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (AP) - New Orleans police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say used a baby and a fake health problem to distract a victim in a French Quarter hotel elevator. WWL-TV reports that the victim was on the elevator with a woman and man holding an infant on June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man with the baby pretended to have a health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket. 

  • Idaho law enforcement call off search for missing boater

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:44:34 GMT
    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement has called off the search of a Washington boater who went missing in a lake. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Kootenai County Sheriff's used sonars to search for the body of 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington earlier this week. He was last seen July 2. Officials believe Key drowned while he was boating at Lake Pend Oreille in northwest Idaho. Bonner County Sheriff's 

