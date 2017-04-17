Suspect in Burlington mall shooting found dead

Authorities say a man charged with killing five people at a mall in Washington state last year has been found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide.



Rosemary Kaholokula, chief criminal deputy prosecutor for Skagit County, says 20-year-old Arcan Cetin was found hanging in his cell Sunday evening. He was being held at the jail in neighboring Snohomish County, where he was awaiting the results of a mental competency evaluation.



Police say Cetin shot a teenage girl, a man and three women in a department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment.



His family said he had psychiatric problems.



Cetin's attorney did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

