Man in custody after jumping in river during police pursuit

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A northwestern Montana man faces felony charges after jumping into a river to avoid deputies who were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen.



Flathead County officials say 44-year-old Dominic Lee jumped into the Flathead River on Sunday after a sheriff's vehicle forced the stolen pickup to stop at a campground east of Kalispell.



Authorities in a rescue boat pulled Lee from the 40-degree (4.4 degrees Celsius) water. He was treated for hypothermia.



Lee was later jailed on suspicion of theft, criminal endangerment and other charges. His passenger, 34-year-old Amanda Brandt, was jailed on suspicion of theft.



Police say the owner of the pickup spotted it at about 4 p.m. Sunday in Columbia Falls and followed it until officers took up the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 80 mph.

