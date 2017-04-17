Idaho student walks alpaca around town as therapy animal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - There's a new kid on the block in the world of therapy animals.



It's not a dog. It's not a cat. It's a 5-year-old alpaca named Sprite.



The Times-News reported Monday that 18-year-old Drew Moffitt of Twin Falls has been taking Sprite around town as part of his high school senior project.



The teen completed an eight-hour course and put Sprite through a health screening to register her as a therapy animal.



He was only required to put 40 hours toward the project, but he's having a hard time keeping Sprite out of the limelight.



The two have been making visits to schools and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities.



Sprite is one of three alpacas that live with Moffitt on his family's 4-acre (1.6 hectares) property.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)