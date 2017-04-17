Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 17th

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -- The long-awaited arrival of April the giraffe's baby has made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history.

April's livestream had more than 232 million live views and 7.6 billion minutes of live watch time since February, second only to League of Legends eSports, which has been around since 2012, YouTube said on Monday.

The channel had its biggest day on Saturday, with more than 14 million live views. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching the livestream simultaneously on YouTube when April gave birth Saturday morning, making it one of the Top 5 most-watched moments.

The not-yet-named male baby giraffe was running around with its mother within three hours of birth at the private zoo in Harpursville, a village 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said the baby was healthy and April was recovering "perfectly."

April and the baby will be introduced to the public when the park opens for the season next month.

"We're going to see that baby and mom really develop a beautiful bond," Patch said.

The zoo is holding a contest to name the baby, charging $1 per vote, with proceeds being split among wild giraffe conservation efforts, zoo upgrades and support for families of children experiencing unexpected medical expenses.

April's fans can continue to watch mother and baby on livestream now. But eventually, after the baby is weaned, it will move on to be paired with young females at another zoo, where it will produce calves of its own, Patch said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KENSINGTON, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man was scared off by a custodian after trying to break into a New Hampshire school, then left behind a gun and a prescription bottle belonging to the owner of the car he had driven away in.

Police said the man, Derron Johnson, was later involved in a crash during a chase in Merrimac, Massachusetts, and arrested Thursday.

Kensington, New Hampshire, Police Chief Scott Sanders tells WMUR-TV one of the officers had found a prescription bottle near the firearm that had the name of the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police in South Hampton, New Hampshire, also learned that someone had broken into the Barnard School

Johnson, of Agawam, Massachusetts, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Massachusetts. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana State University professor is suing Wal-Mart for libel after he says an employee at the Bozeman store listed his occupation on a fishing license as a "toilet cleaner."

Gilbert Kalonde, assistant professor of technology education at MSU, filed the suit this past week in Gallatin County District Court.

Kalonde is seeking unspecified damages.

Wal-Mart spokesman Ragan Dickens told The Associated Press: "To our knowledge an administrative process to resolve this with Dr. Kalonde is ongoing. We've not been served with the lawsuit, but we take the claims seriously and will respond appropriately with the court."

According to the complaint, Kalonde bought a state fishing license in April 2015, showing the Wal-Mart employee identification of his employment at MSU. But the Wal-Mart employee entered "clean toilets" into the state database as Kalonde's occupation.

The suit contends Wal-Mart exposed Kalonde to "hatred, contempt, ridicule" through the incident.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Talk about a tip.

A Florida waiter is accused of stealing a $3,000 diamond ring that fell off a customer's finger.

Pensacola police tell news outlets that 27-year-old Wesley Aaron Dicus was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The Pensacola News Journal reports a 39-year-old woman told police she believed the ring slipped off when she put lotion on her hands. The ring was later identified on an online app called OfferUp.

Police say detectives posing as a couple met with Dicus and he offered to sell it to them for $2,000. Police arrested him when the markings on the ring matched the woman's description.

Dicus remains in jail on a $12,500 bond. Records don't list an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) -- A park in upstate New York has been flooded by 1 million gallons of water and turned into a lake.

The Post-Star reports that part of the Saratoga National Historical Park has been flooded with water from an unknown source since last year. The accidental lake at the parking area is estimated to be 3 feet deep and stretching more than 200 yards.

Officials believe a water main break or a drainage problem caused the flood.

The extensive flooding has spread into a cemetery next to the park, too.

Saratoga National Park Superintendent Amy Bracewell says the National Parks Service will examine all options. Park officials say they will drain the lake and dig a test pit to determine the cause of flooding.

Tests are scheduled for Monday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three Las Vegas vending machines will now dispense clean needles to drug users.

The machines will be available for use by the end of May in centers around Las Vegas. It is part of a joint effort between Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada AIDS research and Education Society and Trac-B Exchange.

Health officials say they want to make sure people have access to clean needles to reduce the risk of spreading diseases.

Interested users must register with centers. Officials say personal identifying information will not be required.

Once they register, they will be given a card and a personal code that will grant them access to the machines, located in any of the centers, twice a week.

Syringe disposal, wound care and safe sex kits are also available at the machines.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) PLACERVILLE, Calif. - Someone in Placerville is using spray paint, and some phallic symbols, to draw attention to some potholes on Wood Ridge Court.

Neighbors in the area say the potholes along the street have gone unrepaired for a long time, but the graffiti just recently appeared.

"The potholes has been here for a long time, but the penis, that was just put there last night," neighbor Virginia Gabac said.

One spot had the phrase "what are taxes for."

Resident Geof Peabody said he knows the guy who did it, and said the guy did it out of frustration.

"Watched the kid who lives around here, he got a ticket because his front license plate fell off going through here, so they gave him a ticket for not having a front license plate," Peabody said.

Resident Lucas Aspenleiter said he doesn't think the city will do anything because it is a low-income neighborhood.

"Penalizing me for being poor, now I got to fix my car driving on this road, and I don't have enough money to do all that," he said.

City of Placerville work crews were in the neighborhood Tuesday to remove the graffiti. The potholes were still there.

The city manager's office would not comment on the potholes or graffiti.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A New York City woman driving with her 6-year-old son crashed into a parked car and fought with responding officers on Long Island before she was ultimately arrested on driving while intoxicated charges, police say.

The woman, Ladion L. Logan, of Jamaica, Queens, hit a parked car near Jerusalem and Uniondale avenues in Uniondale Wednesday evening, police said. When officers arrived, she allegedly yelled and cursed at them. Officers also noticed she was wearing a tank top that said "Support Your Local Bartender."

After a struggle, she was taken into police custody. Police say they determined Logan had been driving while drunk with her son in the car.

No one was hurt, and the boy was left in the care of family members.

Logan was charged with Leandra's Law aggravated driving while intoxicated, resisting arrrest and endangering the welfare of a child. She was to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Thursday.

Attorney information for the woman wasn't immediately available.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A group of south Florida teens captured a 13-foot python on Sunday, according to police.

With brush fires burning all over the state, including in the Everglades, snakes and other wildlife are more likely to enter residential areas to escape the smoke and flames.

That's the likely reason the 13-foot python ended up in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood over the weekend.

The three teens found the snake in the Holly Lake community, and called police for assistance. The snake had burn marks on its skin - evidence of being dangerously too close to the wildfires.

The python was transported to Everglades Holiday Park where it will be examined.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A homeless man faces burglary and hate crime charges after he allegedly robbed four churches, one of which he stole from three times, in Queens, New York, because of his hatred of God, according to prosecutors.

Woznik allegedly told police at the time of his arrest he was "mad at God" and denounced religion, saying his break-ins were an attempt to retaliate.

"I'm mad at God. I don't like church no more. I don't want to deal with religion," court documents say he told police. "I'm sick and tired of hearing about religion. I don't break into houses, only churches. I break in to get back at God."

Joseph Woznik was arrested Wednesday, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Thursday.

Between March 21 and April 10, Woznik allegedly broke into the Bangladesh Hindu Maunder Temple in Flushing, Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians church in Woodside, St. Mary's Romanian Orthodox Church in Elmhurst and St. James Episcopal Church in Flushing, according to criminal complaints.

An employee at the Hindu temple found cash missing from three donation boxes forced open on March 21, prosecutors said. Fingerprints lifted from the boxed allegedly matched Woznik's.

Woznik allegedly burglarized St. James Episcopal Church three times between March 24 and April 10, according to prosecutors. He allegedly stole a Canon digital camera, $1,800 in cash and three checks; two of those items were recovered from his backpack at the time of his arrest, investigators said.

With it being Holy Week, religious leaders said they're not angry, but they do hope he gets help.

"I would tell him that he should find God first and see that God is not a reason to do something bad or damaging," said Justin Bertea of St. Mary's Romanian Orthodox Church.

"Maybe for us as a religious organization, we haven't lived up to what we need to do," said Rev. Paul Lai of St. James Episcopal Church. "So that's why someone who was in a crisis didn't get the help."

The 23-year-old could face up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted.

Woznik is also wanted by Orange County officials in Florida on a fugitive from justice charge. He is accused of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief, according to prosecutors.

