Army says 1 dead, 2 injured in helicopter crash

LEONARDTOWN, Md. -

The Latest on a military helicopter crash in southern Maryland (all times local):
    
5:20 p.m.
    
The U.S. Army says one crew member died and two were injured when a helicopter crashed in Maryland during a routine training flight.
    
The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Monday evening that the UH-60 Blackhawk that crashed is from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
    
Three crew members were on board. The Army says one crew member is in serious condition and one is in critical condition.
    
They are being treated at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
    
None of the crew members was immediately identified.
    
The helicopter went down on a golf course in Leonardtown, about 60 miles outside of Washington. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
    
3:15 p.m.
    
A northern Virginia Army base says one of its helicopters with three crew members on board went down in southern Maryland, and one crew member was evacuated from the scene.
    
Fort Belvoir said in a post on its Facebook page that the UH-60 helicopter made a "hard landing" around 1:50 p.m. Monday near Leonardtown, Maryland.
    
There was no immediate word on the condition of the crew member who was medically evacuated or the other two who were aboard.
    
Fort Belvoir referred further questions to the U.S. Army's Military District of Washington. The public affairs office said it was working on a statement.
    
Fort Belvoir is located near the Potomac River south of Washington.
    
2:30 p.m.
    
Authorities say a military helicopter has crashed in southern Maryland.
    
Maryland State Police spokesman Sgt. Davaughn Parker said a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon. He says state police have sent two medevac helicopters to the scene to assist.
    
Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, says he saw the helicopter "flying kind of low" and then "saw it spinning" before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

