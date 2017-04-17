South Carolina homeowner finds 9-foot alligator on porch

South Carolina homeowner finds 9-foot alligator on porchPosted: Updated:
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
Avista sold to Canadian company Hydro One for $5.3 billion
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista was sold for $5.3 billion to a Canadian company named Hydro One. The deal was announced on Wednesday and according to a statement released by Avista, they will keep their corporate headquarters in Spokane and will operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.>>
Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
Spokane police officer helps save man who jumped from window to escape fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - When flames swallowed a home in north central Spokane Tuesday night, firefighters and police got there as soon as they could. The good news is everyone got out safely, but it wasn't easy. We spoke with one Spokane Police Officer who became a hero in the blink of an eye. Corporal Ron Van Tassel was first on the scene before firefighters even got to the scene near Post and Nora.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 19th.>>
Family injured in car crash reunites with rescuer who saved baby
Cora Rose's life turned upside down after she and her family were in a terrible crash Sunday night at the intersection of Division and Sprague. Court documents show the driver who caused the accident, Tomika Smith, had several beers and smoked marijuana just hours before slamming into Rose's van at 50 to 60 miles per hour.>>
Longer lines at Washington DOL for enhanced licenses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Upgrading your Washington state ID at the Department of Licensing is becoming more time consuming. "There had been a computer delay earlier," said one DOL customer named Lyle. Instead of leaving, he decided to wait. Lyle had already been waiting for about two hours until his number was called.>>
Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly. July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon.>>
Is your home more likely to burn down in a fire?
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare, but some houses are more at risk of going up in a blaze than others. While firefighters were mopping up a house fire near Nora Avenue and Post Street in Spokane Tuesday night, Chief Brian Schaeffer was telling reporters that the home was balloon frame constructed.>>
Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off intruder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday we told you about Kimber Wood, a 17-year-old girl who used her dad's gun to scare off a wanted man who broke into her house. Now deputies are releasing more details about what happened that morning, as they continue to search for the man who escaped arrest on an ATV.>>
Photography program helps veterans struggling with PTSD
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saluting the brave. Struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been well documented for those returning from combat. What isn't as well known are the programs available to help struggling veterans. One such local program was created using the power of photography to help bring them out of their darkness.>>
Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor
WASHINGTON (AP) - Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.>>
Sheriff's deputy convicted of smuggling in fishing scheme
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A former Massachusetts sheriff's deputy has been convicted of helping a fishing mogul known as "The Codfather" smuggle profits out of the country. A federal jury in Boston found 47-year-old Antonio Freitas guilty Wednesday of charges of bulk cash smuggling and structuring the export of U.S. currency. The former Bristol County sheriff's deputy will be sentenced in October. Prosecutors say Carlos Rafael, who>>
