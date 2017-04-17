Deputies arrest wanted fugitive after hours-long standoff near M - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies arrest wanted fugitive after hours-long standoff near Moses Lake

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Grant County deputies report a wanted fugitive is in custody after he was found hiding in a home east of Moses Lake early Monday morning.

Acting on a tip, Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team around 2:30 a.m. confirmed 42-year-old Diego Cano was hiding in a home on Road T-Northeast just north of Baseline Road East about 10 miles east of Moses Lake. Officers then surrounded the home and began ordering Cano to come out.

Cano refused, and after an hours-long standoff was coaxed out of the house by flash-bang concussion grenade deployed by the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team. He then surrounded without further incident. Moses Lake Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Sheriff’s K-9 unit were also on scene.

Cano is in the Grant County Jail for investigation of armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment stemming from an incident in Warden last month. Cano was part of a group of three men who allegedly assaulted and held a man against his will for several hours.

