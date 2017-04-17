Man charged with cover up in rural couple's death sentenced

A man who admitted to helping his brother hide the bodies of a rural Washington state couple has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.



Multiple media outlets reported that 50-year-old Tony Reed was sentenced Monday in connection with the 2016 deaths of Monique Patenaude and Patrick Shunn near Arlington.



Reed previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rendering criminal assistance as part of a plea deal in which he agreed to testify at his brother's upcoming murder trial in Snohomish County.



John Reed has pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's accused of fatally shooting the 46-year-old Patenaude and 45-year-old Patrick Shunn over a long-standing property dispute.



The Reeds' parents have also pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance in the case.

