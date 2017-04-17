WSP detectives seeking assistance in fatal King County hit-and-run crash

Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in King County over the weekend.

At about 3:55 a.m. Sunday morning, troopers responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on southbound SR 167 to westbound SR 18. They say a man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher W. Stanley from Tacoma, was walking on the shoulder with a friend on his way to get gas when a vehicle drove onto the shoulder, hitting and killing him.

Witness information and evidence collected at the scene identified the suspect vehicle was identified as a white 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. The car will have a missing front bumper, a broken windshield and a missing driver's side mirror.

WSP detectives are seeking any information on the location of this vehicle and any other info in regards to the crash. Detectives say if you locate the vehicle, don't approach it and call 911 immediately.