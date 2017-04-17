Avista, City Council say they're working to restore South Hill b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Avista, City Council say they're working to restore South Hill bluff following unauthorized road

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Avista Utilities says planning for restoration of the South Hill bluff has started Monday. According to a joint press release issued by Avista Utilities last week, the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, and The First Tee Inland Northwest, there was an apparent misunderstanding regarding the authorization of construction of the access road and tree removal.

On Monday, Avista says they, along with the City of Spokane and The First Tee of the Inland Northwest, plan to take the lead to develop a proposal for remediation of the conservation land along the bluff on the South Hill.

“In the midst of this unfortunate misunderstanding, Avista’s focus is determining appropriate steps for remediation,” said Josh DiLuciano, Avista Director of Electrical Engineering. “Avista recognizes there is a need to move quickly and we are willing to facilitate that process for the benefit of the community and protection of the conservation area.”

DiLuciano said everyone involved began to outline a restoration plan and a timeline for the fix.

“We share Avista’s priority to move quickly. We look forward to working with Friends of the Bluff, Comstock neighborhood, Bluff users and all stakeholders to determine restoration strategies that are the best fit,” said Leroy Eadie, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane.

 DiLuciano said next steps should be announced within the week.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, Spokane City Council members say they are "seeking clarity" about the whole situation.

Council members Breean Beggs and Lori Kinnear say they share the community's shock and disappointment at the unauthorized road. The investigation continues as to who is legally responsible for paying for the damage and restoration.

“I am confident that the City will be able to recover full damages from the wrongdoers, but I still have questions on how the City will balance the interests of preserving natural areas for the public and considerations of expansion of the adjoining golf course,” Councilman Beggs said.

Both Beggs and Kinnear will be continuing to reach out to the Park Board, the Administration, The First Tee, Swedberg Contracting and Avista to seek further clarity on how this occurred and what can be done to restore the area to its original state.

    •   