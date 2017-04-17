Warmer weather invites insect infestation in Inland Northwest

Let’s face it, it’s been a long winter and spring seasons in the Inland Northwest. But we’re not the only ones who have been cooped up for the last several months.

Insects ranging from ticks to termites, wasps and hornets, and three kinds of carpenter ants are literally coming out of the woodwork.

“What we’re seeing right now are a lot of pests that over-wintered in people’s attics, sidings, and crawl spaces,” said Raymond VanderLouw of Pointe Pest Control. “Those are all emerging with the warmer weather setting in.”

VanderLouw says carpenter ants are the most common problem right now.

He says the best thing you can do to prevent pests from creeping and crawling all over your home is to be proactive and stop the spread before it stops.

Here are several things you can do to stay bug-proof.