Spokane man reunited with ring found at car wash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man reunited with ring found at car wash

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A ring is back on the finger of its rightful owner after a 12-year-old found it in a car wash parking lot. She looked for the owner for two weeks with no luck. That's when she said "Help Me Hayley."

On Sunday, Hayley met with the girl to photograph the ring. A story ran in our newscast that night. Many viewers reached out to Hayley trying to help find the owner, but it turns out, he was watching KHQ himself and saw everything.

"I was doing some paperwork, and it was on," Frank Meier said. "It was right after sports. I heard RFL and looked up. I saw my ring. It just hit me."

Meier says the term RFL means "Raiders For Life." It caught his attention immediately. The unique marking was one of many on the beloved ring he earned through years of hard work at his job.

"It hit an emotional chord just seeing it," he said. "I thought it was gone forever."

Just after our newscast Sunday night, Hayley connected with Frank's daughter. A meeting was set up with 12-year-old Alora to get the ring back to Frank.

Frank said he was overwhelmed by the character displayed by someone so young.

"It could have been different had anyone else found it," he said. "It pulled on my heartstrings."

Alora said it was simply the right thing to do.

"I just wanted someone to find it and get it back to the rightful owner," she said.

Frank provided flowers and a gift card to the family. He recently moved to the area and said this is just yet another reason to love our wonderful Spokane community. 

    •   