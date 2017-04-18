JOB ALERT: Durham School Buses hiring drivers right now

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Looking for a job? Listen up! Durham School Buses is looking to hire experienced and non-experienced drivers. Durham says the big hiring season is usually in July but right now they are in search for a number of drivers for the end of this school year.

The starting wage is $14.50. The main requirements are a clean driving record for at least three years, up to ten, and to pass background checks with Durham, the State, and the FBI.

Durham says they are looking for candidates who are good with kids and can pass the training. Thirty-five percent of their drivers are retired adults who enjoy mentoring kids.

There is a hiring bonus right now for anyone with a commercial drivers license.